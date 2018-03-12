Nobody Hurt Following Barrie House Fire

No injuries following a fire on Pringle Drive in Barrie. Fire Prevention Officer Samantha Hoffman tells us the blaze got its start through insulation on top of a basement gas fireplace. She adds fire crews were able to contain the fire and minimize water damage, with total estimated damage being $60,000. One person was home at the time of the blaze but was able to get out safely, perhaps due to the working smoke alarms present at the time the fire was called in around 9:00 this morning.

Banner photo courtesy: Barrie Fire