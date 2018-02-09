Nomination Hopeful Drops Out of Barrie Innisfil Race

Some old Facebook posts have come back to haunt a PC candidacy hopeful. Shawn Bubel, once seeking the nomination for the provincial PCs to run in the Barrie-Innisfil riding, says on Facebook he is no longer pursuing the nomination, after years-old derogatory Facebook posts have come to light. Bubel’s Facebook statement is as follows:

“A few of my Facebook postings from years ago were brought to my attention by a Toronto Star reporter.

I have reviewed my private Facebook account and regretfully found that these posts were inappropriate including a crude joke in 2007 and using a derogatory term in 2012 in conversation with a lifelong friend.

After speaking with my family I have decided not to pursue the nomination for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party in the riding of Barrie-Innisfil.

I trust that those who know me understand these few unfortunate examples are not indicative of my online activity nor do they speak to my character.”