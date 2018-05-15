One In Custody Following Cross-County Chase

Heavy police presence in downtown Barrie Tuesday afternoon, after a police chase that got its start in Everett. Reports came in around 1:00 of an armed pharmacy robbery in Everett, while the OPP confirm officers were involved in a pursuit from Everett and into Alliston where the pursuit was called off for safety’s sake. A vehicle matching the suspect description was spotted not long after in Angus, and the chase was on again, along Highway 90 into Barrie. A low flying OPP helicopter was involved in the chase, as were officers from the Barrie Police Service once the chase crossed city limits. Two spike belts were used to bring the vehicle to a halt.

Heavy police response in downtown #Barrie, after a chase that started in #Everett following reports of an armed robbery. One suspect is in custody, according to @OPP_CR pic.twitter.com/KM6Ey5apWY — 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) May 15, 2018



The OPP confirm one suspect has been taken into custody, while there are no injuries reported as a result of the chase, or the alleged robbery. The only property damage reported was that done to the suspect vehicle.