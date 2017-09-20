One Woman Rampage In North Barrie

An 18-year-old Barrie woman has been charged with Mischief, Assault, Weapons Dangerous and more after a rampage Tuesday near RVH. Witnesses told police a woman was throwing garbage cans on Quarry Ridge damaging a parked car. Police say a man was assaulted when he approached the woman to check on her well-being. The rampage continued inside Tim Hortons with chairs and tables thrown around and a debit machine yanked from a cash register. Staff and patrons tried to calm the woman but fled the store when she continued to lash out. The doors were secured from the outside until police arrived and took the woman into custody.