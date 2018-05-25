Ontario NDP could form majority government: poll
The Forum Research poll interviewed 906 Ontarians and found 47% would vote NDP if the election was held Friday.
New numbers suggest Andrea Horwath and the NDP could be headed for a majority government. The Forum Research poll, which interviewed 906 Ontarians found that if the election was held today, here’s how they’d vote
47% NDP
33% PCs
14% Liberals
4% Greens or another party
Right now, there are 107 seats at Queen’s Park, but that will rise to 122 seats in the 2018 election. Parties need eight seats to maintain official party status in Ontario. Voting day is Thursday June 7th.