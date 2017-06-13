Listen Live

Page’s 5: Dad Apparel That’s SO BAD, It’s Good

Happy Father's Day!

Socks- Every man can appreciate a good pair of socks, especially when they speak the truth.

(Get more from Etsy)

Fanny Pack- He’s going to wear one anyway, might as well be “stylish”?

(Get more from Zazzle)

Bad Hats- Especially this one. Because, we ALL know it’s true.

(Get more at Etsy)

Bad Ties- They are the most popular Father’s Day gift… ever! But these ties will DEFINITELY make a memorable gift.

(Get more from Zazzle)

Bad T-Shirts- Dad jokes, on t-shirts. What more could he want?

(Get more from Cafe Press)

