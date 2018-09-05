Parents Get Failing Grade In Drop Off And Pick-Up At Schools

South Simcoe Police hope parents dropping their kids off at school will be more vigilant today.

Sergeant Dave Phillips says their parking skills got a failing grade on the first day of school – many ignoring no parking zones and double-parking, restricting the flow of traffic and school buses.

Phillips says driveways, crosswalks and fire hydrants were blocked.

In Stayner, OPP patrolling near three schools laid 13 Distracted Driving charges.