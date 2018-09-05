Parents Get Failing Grade In Drop Off And Pick-Up At Schools
Some remedial work required
South Simcoe Police hope parents dropping their kids off at school will be more vigilant today.
Sergeant Dave Phillips says their parking skills got a failing grade on the first day of school – many ignoring no parking zones and double-parking, restricting the flow of traffic and school buses.
“People literally abandoning their cars anywhere and everywhere.”
Phillips says driveways, crosswalks and fire hydrants were blocked.
In Stayner, OPP patrolling near three schools laid 13 Distracted Driving charges.