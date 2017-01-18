Police Say She Was Driving When She Shouldn’t Be, With Someone She Shouldn’t See

A Barrie woman didn’t pass go, she went directly to jail, after a traffic stop downtown. Officers claim they spotted someone they knew to have a suspended licence, driving along Toronto St. around 5:30 Tuesday. Officers say not only was the 35-year-old woman behind the wheel without a licence, she and the 18-year-old boy in the passenger seat were in possession of drugs. Adding to that, the woman was under court order to not be in contact with the passenger, which made for an automatic trip straight to Central North Correctional Centre.