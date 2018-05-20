Police searching for a driver and a truck involved in tire theft

South Simcoe Police are looking for help locating a truck and it’s driver. Authorities believe they’re connected with a tire theft at 400 Chrysler in Innisfil. Police were called to the dealership Friday morning as an employee reported that four wheels from a 2018 Challenger Hellcat had been stolen overnight. Officers reviewed security camera video that showed a lone suspect in a

pick-up truck on the lot from 1:53 a.m. to 2:01 a.m. The suspect pulled up to the Challenger and is seen removing the tires and placing them in the back of his truck before driving off.

The suspect is described as:

Male

White

Wearing all black and possibly a black hat

The suspect vehicle is described as:

White Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab with a short box

Red Ram lettering on front grill

Black ‘racing style’ decals on hood and along rocker panel

The dealership reports that this is a very unique truck and there are not many around that are this style or have these markings.