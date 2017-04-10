Province To Help Fund Port McNicoll Water Distribution Improvements

A brand spanking new water distribution system is coming to Port McNicoll. As part of the province’s Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund, the Township of Tay is to receive up to $1.4 million dollars, for water facilities to serve Grandview Beach and Paradise Point in Port McNicoll. This is one of 55 grants coming from the fund this time around. Bracebridge and Huntsville will also get some money out of this, to the tune of $1.1 million, to replace the Stephenson Road 1 bridge.