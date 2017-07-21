Registration Still Open For Weekend Ride In Support of Youth Haven

Only days remain before the kick off of the first ever Ride for Youth Haven. The fundraising motorcycle ride looping around Simcoe County, and all funds go towards Youth Haven. How much to get involved?

That’s Lucy Gowers, Executive Director of Youth Haven, who says there’s still plenty of time to register for the Sunday morning event.

Everything gets underway at 11:00 Sunday morning, while the ride begins and ends at Barrie’s Park Place. You can register up to the start of the event in person, or online.