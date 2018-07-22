Risk of cancer higher with polluted air: Canadian study

A Canadian study indicates polluted air may also boost the risk of cancer. Researchers tracked nearly 90,000 Canadian women over two decades and found that younger women who live in areas that experience high air pollution had a staggering 30% higher risk of developing breast cancer before menopause than others. Air pollution has long been linked to health conditions such as stroke, heart disease and lung cancer. According to the World Health Organization, around seven million people die every year from being exposed to fine particles in polluted air.