Scam Artist Known Across Southwestern Ontario

Barrie Police looking for a scam artist known across the land. Investigators say a guy tried to use a fraudulent Ontario driver’s license to get into a victim’s bank account, not once but twice at two separate banks. Further investigation indicates the same guy has tried the same scam in multiple communities across southwestern Ontario, that more than a few police services are looking to ID this guy. If you want to be the one to help solve this one, contact Detective R Trollope of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2949 or rtrollope@barriepolice.ca. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

Male, white Approximately 6’0″ tall and medium build

Short thinning brown hair and clean shaven

Wearing black short sleeve collared shirt, black pants and large gold chain necklace