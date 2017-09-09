September 9th and 10th, 2017
For the first time in many many weeks, there's only one song from Ed Sheeran on the chart!
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road
#18 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#17 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#14 Calvin Harris/Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#12 Kygo/Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#10 Ria Mae – Bend
#9 P!nk – What About Us
#8 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#7 Charlie Puth – Attention
#6 Hedley – Love Again
#5 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#4 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#3 Shawn Hook/Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
KOOL CAMEO: Taylor Swift – Ready For It
FUTURE HIT: Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft