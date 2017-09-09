September 9th and 10th, 2017

#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#19 Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road

#18 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#17 Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

#16 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#15 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#14 Calvin Harris/Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#12 Kygo/Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#10 Ria Mae – Bend

#9 P!nk – What About Us

#8 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#7 Charlie Puth – Attention

#6 Hedley – Love Again

#5 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#4 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#3 Shawn Hook/Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber – Despacito

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

KOOL CAMEO: Taylor Swift – Ready For It

FUTURE HIT: Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft