Shots Fired in Severn, One Man Charged

All hands were on deck after gun shots were heard in Severn Township. Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, tactical officers rushed to the scene on Burnside Line, where they arrived to a witness telling them one man had fired a gun at another. Police quickly took a 56-year-old suspect into custody, and charged the Severn Township man with, among other offenses, Careless Use of a Firearm and Assault With a Weapon. Further charges could be pending, as the OPP are still investigating what spurred this incident.