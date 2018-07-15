Simcoe County Sports Update
Baycats keep on rolling; Siskins release camp sked
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
49-6 win vs Toronto Junior Argos
70-34 loss @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
18-15 loss vs Quinte Skyhawks
48-1 loss @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
20-0 win vs Cornwall Wildcats
13-13 tie @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats have a five game winning streak going and a 6-1 record in July thanks to victories over the Burington Herd, Hamilton Cardinals and London Majors.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Tuesday July 17th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday July 18th @ Brantford Red Sox
Thursday July 19th vs. Brantford Red Sox
Saturday July 21st vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors
SENIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Sunday July 22nd vs. Bolton Brewers (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Friday July 27th @ Lisle Astros
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Sunday July 22nd vs. Lisle Astros
Wednesday July 25th @ Mansfield Cubs
Saturday July 28th @ Midland Mariners (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Sunday July 29th vs. Mansfield Cubs
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers
Saturday July 21st @ Creemore Braves
Tuesday July 24th @ Bolton Dodgers
Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)
JUNIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
MIDLAND TWINS STATISTICS
Monday July 16th @ Ivy Blues
Wednesday July 18th vs. Orillia Royals
Thursday July 19th @ Ivy Blues
Saturday July 21st @ Mansfield Cubs
ORILLIA ROYALS STATISTICS
Wednesday July 18th @ Midland Twins
Thursday July 19th @ Lisle Astros
Sunday July 22nd vs. Orangeville Bengals
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
A number of area teams have unveiled their skate schedules as well games to prepare for the 2018/2019 season.
MIDLAND FLYERS
Main Camp Dates
July 19th 6:00pm-7:30pm
July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm
ALLISTON HORNETS
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Main Camp Dates
July 17th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 19th Exhibition Game vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 25th Exhibition Game @ Mount Forest Patriots
August 26th 2:00pm-5:00pm Exhibition Game TBA
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced