Simcoe County Sports Update

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM (3-4-0)

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs

49-6 win vs Toronto Junior Argos

70-34 loss @ Scarborough Thunder

28-0 loss @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY (2-6-0)

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

18-15 loss vs Quinte Skyhawks

48-1 loss @ Scarborough Thunder

53-23 loss @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY (5-2-1)

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

38-23 win @ Oakville Titans

41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

20-0 win vs Cornwall Wildcats

13-13 tie @ Scarborough Thunder

27-24 win @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

Make it nine wins in a row and a 10-1 record in July thanks to a 9-5 victory over the Hamilton Cardinals. Just five games left in the regular season for the Cats.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors POSTPONED

Tuesday July 24th @ Guelph Royals

Thursday July 26th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers

SENIOR DIVISION

Sunday July 22nd vs. Bolton Brewers DOUBLE-HEADER POSTPONED

Friday July 27th @ Lisle Astros

Sunday July 22nd vs. Lisle Astros

Wednesday July 25th @ Mansfield Cubs

Saturday July 28th @ Midland Mariners (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Sunday July 29th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Tuesday July 24th @ Bolton Dodgers

Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)

JUNIOR DIVISION

Sunday July 22nd @ Ivy Blues

Sunday July 22nd vs. Orangeville Bengals

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm

August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm

August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm

September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am

vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm

vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm

ALLISTON HORNETS

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm

July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm

August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​

August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)

August 25th @ Mount Forest Patriots

August 26th Opponent TBA

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament

Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am

vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced