Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE BAYCATS

SCHEDULE AHEAD

8-0 win vs. Burlington Herd

Saturday August 11th @ Burlington Herd

Sunday August 12th vs. Burlington Herd

Monday August 13th @ Burlington Herd

Tuesday August 14th vs. Burlington Herd

SENIOR DIVISION

PLAYOFFS

ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)

2 POINTS = WIN

1 POINT = TIE

4-1 loss @ Bolton Brewers

16-5 loss vs. Bolton Brewers

Saturday August 11th @ Bolton Brewers

Monday August 13th vs. Bolton Brewers

Tuesday August 14th TBD

Thursday August 16th TBD

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

ALLISTON HORNETS

Main Camp Dates

August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm

August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

11th Annual Preseason Tournament

Friday September 7th

Alliston Hornets vs. Georgina Ice 7:00pm

Orillia Terriers vs. Little Britain Merchants 7:30pm

Penetang Kings vs. Schomberg Cougars 8:30pm

Port Perry MoJacks vs. Port Dover Sailors 9:00pm

Saturday September 8th

Alliston Hornets vs. Hunstville Otters Noon

Georgina Ice vs. Orillia Terriers 12:30pm

Little Britain Merchants vs. Penetang Kings 1:30pm

Port Dover Sailors vs. Schomberg Cougars 2:00pm

Hunstville Otters vs. Port Perry MoJacks 3:30pm

Georgina Ice vs. Penetang Kings 4:00pm

Alliston Hornets vs. Orillia Terriers 5:00pm

Schomberg Cougars vs. Little Britain Merchants 5:30pm

Port Dover Sailors vs. Hunstville Otters 6:30pm

Port Perry MoJacks vs. Penetang Kings 7:00pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule TBD

2018/2019 Home Opener

Friday September 14th

vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 7:30pm

See the rest of the Alliston Hornets 2018/2019 home schedule here

HUNTSVILLE OTTERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 27th Intra Squad game 8:00pm

August 30th vs. Orillia Terriers 9:00pm

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm

August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm

August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm

September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 30th @ Huntsville Otters 9:00pm

PENETANG KINGS

Exhibition Schedule

August 29th vs. Midland Flyers

September 5th @ Midland Flyers

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Tryout Dates

August 14th 7:00pm-8:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​

August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)

August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament

Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am

vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced