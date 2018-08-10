Simcoe County Sports Update
Baycats lead their playoff series; Mariners face elimination in NDBL postseason
BARRIE BAYCATS
2018 STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
8-0 win vs. Burlington Herd
Saturday August 11th @ Burlington Herd
Sunday August 12th vs. Burlington Herd
Monday August 13th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday August 14th vs. Burlington Herd
SENIOR DIVISION
PLAYOFFS
ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)
2 POINTS = WIN
1 POINT = TIE
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
4-1 loss @ Bolton Brewers
16-5 loss vs. Bolton Brewers
Saturday August 11th @ Bolton Brewers
Monday August 13th vs. Bolton Brewers
Tuesday August 14th TBD
Thursday August 16th TBD
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
ALLISTON HORNETS
Main Camp Dates
August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
11th Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th
Alliston Hornets vs. Georgina Ice 7:00pm
Orillia Terriers vs. Little Britain Merchants 7:30pm
Penetang Kings vs. Schomberg Cougars 8:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Port Dover Sailors 9:00pm
Saturday September 8th
Alliston Hornets vs. Hunstville Otters Noon
Georgina Ice vs. Orillia Terriers 12:30pm
Little Britain Merchants vs. Penetang Kings 1:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Schomberg Cougars 2:00pm
Hunstville Otters vs. Port Perry MoJacks 3:30pm
Georgina Ice vs. Penetang Kings 4:00pm
Alliston Hornets vs. Orillia Terriers 5:00pm
Schomberg Cougars vs. Little Britain Merchants 5:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Hunstville Otters 6:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Penetang Kings 7:00pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule TBD
2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 7:30pm
See the rest of the Alliston Hornets 2018/2019 home schedule here
HUNTSVILLE OTTERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 27th Intra Squad game 8:00pm
August 30th vs. Orillia Terriers 9:00pm
MIDLAND FLYERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm
Main Camp Dates
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 30th @ Huntsville Otters 9:00pm
PENETANG KINGS
Exhibition Schedule
August 29th vs. Midland Flyers
September 5th @ Midland Flyers
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Tryout Dates
August 14th 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced