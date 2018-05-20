Simcoe County Sports Update

Barrie Baycats

The four time defending Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) champions have started the season 3-0 with two wins over the Burlington Herd and a victory against the Kitchener Panthers.

2018 Statistics

League Standings

What’s on deck

Sunday May 20th @ Brantford Red Sox

Saturday May 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

Sunday May 27th @ London Majors



Orillia Kings

The Kings have just two wins in ten games thus far. They’re set to wrap a five game homestand on Sunday May 20th against the Kahnawake Hunters at 2:00pm.

Kings Statistics

League Standings

Schedule ahead

Sunday May 20th vs. Kahnawake Hunters

Wednesday May 23rd @ Mississauga Tomahawks

Saturday May 26th @ Halton Hills Bulldogs



Barrie Lakeshores

It’s the early stages of the 2018 campaign as the Lakeshores are 1-2 following losses to Kitchener and Toronto and a win over Peterborough

Lakeshores Statistics

League Standings

Schedule ahead

Sunday May 20th vs. Whitby Warriors

Wednesday May 23rd @ Burlington Chiefs

Sunday May 27th vs. Mimico Mountaineers