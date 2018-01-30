South End Barrie School B&E Caught on Video

Three suspects are on the lam after a few portables were trashed at a south Barrie public school. Video surveillance shows a trio break into three portables at Algonquin ridge Elementary, just before 3:00 on the morning of January 21st. Once inside, police say the three overturned tables and chairs, damaging desks and making a mess. See video of the incident below, and contact PC J Watt of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext 2627 or jwatt@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.