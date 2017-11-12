Spirit of the Community Dinner and Auction Raises $124,000

The Spirit of the Community Dinner and Auction on Thursday night raised an impressive 124 thousand dollars.

The dinner and auction was held at the Innisfil IdeaLab and Library. Highlights included creative buskers and a screening of a film showcasing how the fund has improved the lives of students attending Sunnybrae Public School. The money is going towards the Innisfil Community Grant Program and will be used to support local schools, sports clubs, charities, and multiple other grassroots organizations.

Next year, the funds raised will be awarded to groups and organizations who apply to the Innisfil Community Grant Program. Applications are reviewed and grants are awarded by the Town’s Grant Review Committee. Information about how to apply can be found on the Town’s website.