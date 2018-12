St. Peter’s CSS, located at 201 Ashford Drive, Barrie is performing the light-hearted musical Guys and Dolls Jr. Shows are Thursday, December 6th to Saturday, December 8th at 7pm, with an additional matinee performance at 2pm on December 8th. Tickets are $15/adult, $10 for students or $45/family of 4. For tickets, please contact the school at 705-734-0168.