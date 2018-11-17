Listen Live

Subway’s National Sandwich Day

  • November 17, 2018
  • Canadian Subways

KOOL FM is a proud supporter of Subway’s National Sandwich Day taking place on Saturday November 3rd.

For the entire day when you buy a meal (sandwich, drink and side from Subway, they’ll donate a meal to Food Banks Canada.

Can’t get into Subway on November 3rd? No worries this year Subway has decided to extend their donation drive until November 17th because they’re hoping to  double their donation total and donate up to 2 million meals to Food Banks Canada.

#Makeitmatter.

For more information click HERE.

*Subway®  will  donate  1  meal  (monetary  equivalent  of  $0.33)  per  meal  (sub,  drink,  &  side)  sold,  up  to  2  million  meals. Meals are secured by Food  Banks  Canada  on  behalf  of  local  affiliate  food  banks.

