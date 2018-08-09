Suspect in theft of gas being sought
The suspect allegedly made off with gas from a station in Barrie on Wednesday, July 18th
Barrie Police are on the lookout and need help identifying a suspect following a theft of gas.
On Wednesday, July 18th just after 5:30 p.m. a suspect had been captured on video surveillance stealing fuel from the Esso Station at 99 Mapleview Drive East in Barrie.
Police have determined the vehicle driven by the suspect had been equipped licence plates not registered to the vehicle.
The vehicle is described as:
- Acura
- Four-door, grey
- Tinted windows
- Equipped with Ontario licence plates CEXD 009
The suspect is described as:
- Male, white
- 40-45 years old
- Medium build
- Dark hair – shaved at the sides and longer on the top
- Wearing a black t-shirt, dark coloured cargo shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers