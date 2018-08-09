Suspect in theft of gas being sought

Barrie Police are on the lookout and need help identifying a suspect following a theft of gas.

On Wednesday, July 18th just after 5:30 p.m. a suspect had been captured on video surveillance stealing fuel from the Esso Station at 99 Mapleview Drive East in Barrie.

Police have determined the vehicle driven by the suspect had been equipped licence plates not registered to the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as:

Acura

Four-door, grey

Tinted windows

Equipped with Ontario licence plates CEXD 009

The suspect is described as:

Male, white

40-45 years old

Medium build

Dark hair – shaved at the sides and longer on the top

Wearing a black t-shirt, dark coloured cargo shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers