Taking Basic White Girl to an Entirely Different Level

This is Kate Engelmaier, a blogger from Georgia. She is a self proclaimed basic white girl and she’s totally okay with that!

“I have always been told I was the definition of a ‘basic sorority girl’ and I never saw that as a bad thing,” Engelmaier told BuzzFeed in a recent interview.

We’re totally okay with that too, honestly, her Instagram is super cute.

Here’s the picture that say’s it all, this girl is all about her Starbucks, her baby will most likely be born with a cake-pop addiction.

A post shared by Kate 💋 (@abravemess) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Of course, the single mother has gotten her fare share of backlash about the photo-shoot, to which she says that she doesn’t regret any part of it!

And to that we say “You go, girl!”

We think Kate and baby to be, Max will be the cutest little pair and cant wait to see all the adorable photo shoots they have planned.

UPDATE:

Kate went into labour as of Sunday evening (February 26th).

A post shared by Kate 💋 (@abravemess) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Totally flawless!