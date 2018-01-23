The 90th Academy Award Nominations Are Out
'Get Out', 'Lady Bird' and 'Phantom Thread' Are All Nominated For Best Picture
While the Golden Globes were a bit of a disappointing start to the award season, the Oscar nominations prove Hollywood’s biggest night could be every thing we’d hoped for.
In the music world, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood was nominated for his score of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece Phantom Thread, alongside Hans Zimmer’s breathtaking score for Dunkirk— and of course John Williams for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Sufjan Stevens even nabbed himself a Best Song nomination for his work on Call Me By Your Name.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Get Out for best picture, instead of tossing it aside as a ‘Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture’ like the Golden Globes did. Jordan Peele was also nominated for Best Director.
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Best Song
Mighty River from Mudbound – Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
Remember Me from Coco – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up For Something from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary OIdman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Some #OscarNoms statistics
⭕️ The Shape of Water leads the field with 13 nominations
⭕️ Dunkirk is next with eight
⭕️ Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman ever nominated for best director
⭕️ @MaryJBlige first person ever nominated for acting & best song in the same year
— BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) January 23, 2018
See the full nominations via The Oscars.