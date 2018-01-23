The 90th Academy Award Nominations Are Out

While the Golden Globes were a bit of a disappointing start to the award season, the Oscar nominations prove Hollywood’s biggest night could be every thing we’d hoped for.

In the music world, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood was nominated for his score of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece Phantom Thread, alongside Hans Zimmer’s breathtaking score for Dunkirk— and of course John Williams for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Sufjan Stevens even nabbed himself a Best Song nomination for his work on Call Me By Your Name.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Get Out for best picture, instead of tossing it aside as a ‘Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture’ like the Golden Globes did. Jordan Peele was also nominated for Best Director.

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Best Song

Mighty River from Mudbound – Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

Remember Me from Coco – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up For Something from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary OIdman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Some #OscarNoms statistics

⭕️ The Shape of Water leads the field with 13 nominations

⭕️ Dunkirk is next with eight

⭕️ Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman ever nominated for best director

⭕️ @MaryJBlige first person ever nominated for acting & best song in the same year — BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) January 23, 2018

See the full nominations via The Oscars.