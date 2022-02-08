Oscar Nominations announced. Here’s the list.

Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards were announced.

David Ruben, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, introduced the event. He said he was in the movie capital of the world but “movies really live wherever you come together … to share great stories told on the screen”. The nominations are based on the votes of nearly 9500 voting members of the academy. Ruben said, “They’re movie makers, sure, but really, movie lovers, about to share the movies they’ve loved the most this year. ”

Hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the Oscar nominees.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will happen Sunday, March 27th.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don’t Look Up

Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects