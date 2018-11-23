The First Teaser Trailer For Disney’s Live Action The Lion King Is Out!

Disney has officially released a teaser trailer for the upcoming remake of the 1994 classic, The Lion King.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones playing Mufasa for the second time (no one could replace that voice!); Beyonce (Nala), Chiwetel Ejofor (Scar), Eric Andre (Ed the Hyena), Seth Rogen (Pumba), Keegan-Michael Key (Banzai), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Bily Eichner (Timon), JD McCary (young Simba), John Kani (Rafiki) and John Oliver (Zazu).

In addition, Beyonce will collaborate with Elton John, who co-wrote the original The Lion King songs with Tim Rice. The Lion King will hit theatres on July 19, 2019!