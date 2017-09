Oh the adventures we had on the Magic School Bus! Netflix is revamping the show for a new generation: The Magic School Bus Rides Again. Check it out!

By the way, the original Miss Frizzle was voiced by the one and only Lily Tomlin. She’s a little busy now on another Netflix show, Grace and Frankie (which is a GREATÂ show, by the way!) SNL’s Kate McKinnon is the voice of the new Ms. Frizzle.

Image: Netflix