Jamie Fox, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg star in “Day Shift”. Here’s the trailer. WATCH

Jamie Foxx and Netflix released a trailer for “Day Shift” with the caption “Yooooooo!!!! CHECK THE TRAILER ASAP!!!! It’s about to be crazy!!!!!! “Day Shift Movie” is about to change the game!!!!”

Foxx plays a blue-collar father whose pool cleaning business is a front for his real business: killing vampires and selling their teeth for money!

Back in December “Day Shift” made the list of Time Magazine’s Most Anticipated Movies for 2022!

It’s almost here! Day Shift starts streaming on August 12 exclusively on Netflix.

Viewer Discretion Is Advised With Strong Violence, Gore and Language