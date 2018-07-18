The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police received multiple tips leading to the identity of the suspect responsible for the theft of cologne from Shoppers Drug Mart on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. A 24-year-old Barrie Male has been charged with Theft Under $5000 and will attend court next month to answer to his charge. Originally police believed this theft was linked to two other fragrance thefts in the region, however further investigation revealed they were not related.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 71-year-old Tottenham man won’t be driving for three days after he was stopped for speeding and ended up with a licence suspension. On Monday, July 16, 2018, around 4 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer was doing traffic enforcement on the 20th Sideroad near 2nd Line when the officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. A speed measurement of 123 km/h in and 80 km/h zone was obtained. The officer stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, an odour of alcohol was detected on the driver’s breath. After roadside testing, the man had his licence suspended for three days. He was also ticketed for speeding. The same officer continued to monitor traffic in the area and issued two more speeding tickets to drivers caught travelling at 105 km/h and 113 km/h in the same 80 zone.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

The #NottyOPP are seeking the public’s help to identify this male for theft of liquor from the Alliston LCBO on July 10th. Please contact 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous https://t.co/PtDDySGsyg. #OPP @AllistonHerald @KOOLFMNEWS @ROCK95NEWS @921myFMNewTec ^lc pic.twitter.com/K6QB7rPD1d — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) July 18, 2018



