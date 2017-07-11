The World Needs More [Like] Jimmy Carter

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter will be 93 years old in October of this year and he’s not ready to put away his work boots just yet. He’s a fierce advocate for affordable housing and he and his wife, Rosalynn, work with Habitat for Humanity to create affordable housing. This week, they’re in Canada as part of Habitat’s #150ReasonstoBuild.

This morning, construction began with President & Mrs. Carter at the 34th #HabitatCWP in Canada! https://t.co/FQxAgLOAym pic.twitter.com/xy6VQweYt8 — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) July 10, 2017

President Carter is a recent survivor liver and brain cancer and yet he continues his work. He joked with CTV News, “I’m very embarrassed when I can’t stay out with all the younger people like I used to. Even the Secret Service says, ‘Mr. President, sometimes you’d better take a break.’”

Here’s more from Habitat for Humanity

This summer, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be in Canada for Habitat for Humanity’s 34th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. The goal? To help build 150 homes for Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation – Habitat Canada’s biggest build project ever! The Carters will be focusing their efforts in Edmonton and Winnipeg, but the Carter Work Project will be a Canada-wide effort, with almost 50 communities in every province and territory helping us reach our goal of building 150 homes.

If you’re losing hope in humanity, here’s a photo of 92yr old Jimmy Carter hard at work in Edmonton for #HabitatCWP

Kindness lives. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1iuWlurbrT — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) July 11, 2017

“My faith demands that I do whatever I can, whenever I can to try to make a difference.” – President Jimmy Carter #HabitatCWP https://t.co/ZoUrUHqgJN — Habitat for Humanity (@HabitatCanada) July 11, 2017

And #150ReasonstoBuild is happening in our community!

