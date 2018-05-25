The Wye Marsh is getting financial support

The Wye Marsh is getting a cash infusion. A cheque of $10,565 was presented by Tay Township Mayor Scott Warnock to Jim MacMillan, Vice President of the Wye Marsh Board of Directors and Mary Ann Milne, Executive Director of Wye Marsh. The funds were raised at the 3rd Annual Tay Township Fundraising Dinner on May 11th. The donation will help the organization continue to be a centre of excellence for wetlands research, interpretation, and education based on the principle of stewardship and the importance of environmental awareness.