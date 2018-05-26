Theft suspect being saught by police

South Simcoe Police are searching for a suspect behind a theft from a vehicle. Police were called to a business on Dissette Street in Bradford at 11:00am on Wednesday May 9th after a man reported his wallet was stolen from the unlocked vehicle in the front parking lot sometime between 1:45pm and 6:00pm the previous day. The victim’s debit and credit cards were used at four different businesses in Bradford on Tuesday. There were additional transactions in the Newmarket area. Officers obtained security camera images from businesses where the stolen cards were used. Police are reminding you to lock their vehicles regardless of where the vehicle is parked.