Today Is “Singles Sunday”

Today is the world’s largest digital lovefest. Looking for love in 2019? Today is the day to get started! Experts are saying January 6 is known as “Dating Sunday” or “Singles Sunday.”

It’s the best time to find love and also just Sundays in general are popular to be online dating. New people join dating apps in the first week of January especially so odds are in your favour.

“It’s the perfect trifecta,” said Julie Spira, cyber-dating expert and author of The Perils of Cyber-Dating. “You have people recovering from a breakup or who were down during the holidays, you have all those New Year’s resolutions, and you have the clock ticking down to Valentine’s Day. It’s the first lonely holiday after the New Year.”

Match, Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Coffee Meets Bagel are some online dating options to sign up for.

More info here.