Two men face charges after Huntsville search warrant

The Main Street West address contained controlled substances and cash

Two men face several charges after drugs and cash were seized in a search warrant in Huntsville.

The Main Street West address contained over $8,000′ worth of controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription pills in addition to over $2,400 in cash.

As a result of this investigation the following people have been charged:

31 year old Scarborough man

– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule IV Substance
– Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

30 year old Huntsville man

– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule IV Substance
– Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The two accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Bracebridge

