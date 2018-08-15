Two men face charges after Huntsville search warrant
The Main Street West address contained controlled substances and cash
Two men face several charges after drugs and cash were seized in a search warrant in Huntsville.
The Main Street West address contained over $8,000′ worth of controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription pills in addition to over $2,400 in cash.
As a result of this investigation the following people have been charged:
31 year old Scarborough man
– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule IV Substance
– Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
30 year old Huntsville man
– Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Possession of a Schedule IV Substance
– Fail to Comply with Undertaking
The two accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Bracebridge