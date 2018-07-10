Under-Construction Bradford Building Caught Fire

A fire at a building under construction in Bradford. The call came in around 11:00 this morning, to a partially built structure on Holland Street near Sideroad 10, after smoke was spotted coming from a third-floor window. Firefighters from New Tecumseth Fire lent a hand in tackling the blaze, with no injuries reported.

Holland Street was closed surrounding the structure, said to be a retirement home once it is complete, until early afternoon.

Bradford Fire tells us the fire got its start when some hot material fell while workers were using cutting torches. The bulk of the damage was done to construction refuse, and construction should resume without too much delay. Damage is estimated at $10,000.