Watch: Other People Tidying Up

Have you heard about The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up? Maybe you haven’t read the book but if you’ve heard someone talk about getting rid of things that don’t “spark joy” then you have heard of the concept.

The KonMari method was created by tidying-up guru Marie Kondo. It’s all about purging what doesn’t spark joy and then tidying by giving each thing its place. Now you can watch her in action with a new Netflix series called Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. Check out the trailer:

So, does her method work? It sure does! But it will take time and persistence.

I read half of her book The Life-Changing Art of Tidying Up before I decided to tackle my closet. I thought it would take a couple hours and it took a whole day! I also thought the whole “does it spark joy?” question was nonsense but it turns out, it’s not! I would touch a piece of clothing and I knew right away. Some shirts that I had worn in the days before, I touched and realised they didn’t spark joy; I actually felt annoyed at these shirts and only wore them out of necessity that they were there! *Tossed* I know… it sound crazy. But try it out.

I’ll be watching this Netflix show for inspiration and I’ll tackling the rest of our house in 2019. (My husband read the entire book, by the way but hasn’t yet done a purge.)

Images: Youtube/Netflix