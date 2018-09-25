Listen Live

Weight Watchers Is Changing Its Name

Weight Watchers is trimming its own Fat…

By Kool Eats

The famous company that has helped people lose weight for years, says its changing its name to WW…The reason, the company will also focus on wellness and not just dieting. Users will see changes as soon as next week. The App will offer different features including tips and meditation. The program will also offer rewards for those who are tracking their meals and exercise.

 

