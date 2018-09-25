Weight Watchers Is Changing Its Name

The famous company that has helped people lose weight for years, says its changing its name to WW…The reason, the company will also focus on wellness and not just dieting. Users will see changes as soon as next week. The App will offer different features including tips and meditation. The program will also offer rewards for those who are tracking their meals and exercise.

Weight Watchers is now WW. We have a mission: to inspire healthy habits for real life—for everyone. We’ll always be the global leader in weight loss. Now we’re becoming the world’s partner in wellness. Learn more: https://t.co/mtCRV10xx2 #WeAreWW pic.twitter.com/2uNqaNYber — WW (@ww_us) September 24, 2018