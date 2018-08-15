What to do with a lizard found in Midland

The Town of Midland is still determining what to do with a monitor lizard found in the backyard of a residence.

The animal, found on August 11th, was rounded up by Huronia Animal Control and the OPP.

The monitor lizard is similar to a Komodo dragon; They vary in size and eat anything from plants to deer.

In an email the Town updates where they’re at in terms of a decision of what to do with the animal

