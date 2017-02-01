Zach Makes Tracks

Zach believes that what the world needs is for kids to feel safe. For them to grow and not worry and be able to create ideas and things. Kids aren’t supposed to be held down by things mentally like adults – and that’s what is beautiful about them. But it doesn’t seem to be that way anymore with social media and the way things are. We should listen to them more. No judgment. No criticism. And when they find their inner warrior and the courage to say they are troubled and need help – be there! Zach has also felt the effects of mental illness from family members, most notably, me, his mom.