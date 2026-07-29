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🍗 National Chicken Wing Day Fun Facts

Food
Published July 29, 2026
By Charlie
  • National Chicken Wing Day is celebrated every July 29, after being officially proclaimed in 1977 by the mayor of Buffalo, New York. Buffalo didn't just invent a football team that breaks hearts... it also gave us chicken wings.

  • The Buffalo wing was invented in 1964 at the famous Anchor Bar when Teressa Bellissimo reportedly tossed leftover wings in hot sauce and butter as a late-night snack.

  • Canadians are wing fanatics too. Chicken wings are among the most popular pub foods in the country, especially during hockey games, the Super Bowl and patio season.

  • The average chicken wing has one tiny bone... yet somehow still requires three napkins, four wet wipes, and one shower.

  • The world's hottest wing sauces can top 2 million Scoville Heat Units. That's hotter than military pepper spray. Your mouth will be filing for workers' compensation.

  • Ranch or blue cheese? It's one of the great food debates. Buffalo purists swear by blue cheese, while many Canadians proudly dunk everything in ranch.

  • Buffalo wings don't contain buffalo. It's amazing this still has to be explained, but every year someone asks.

  • There are two types of wing people: Team Flats and Team Drums. Families have been divided over less.

  • Americans eat well over a billion wings during Super Bowl weekend alone. That's enough wings to circle the Earth several times if you laid them end to end.

  • Boneless wings aren't actually wings. They're usually chunks of breast meat. So technically they're more like fancy chicken nuggets wearing a fake moustache.

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