1 In 5 Consider Rehoming Their Pandemic Pet As Restrictions Ease

New research has found that people are considering giving up their pandemic pups as life returns to normal.

According to the Kennel Club, people are now worried they will no longer be able to care for them as they return to work.

The survey out of the UK found that a quarter of pet owners fear they will not be able to provide what the pet is used to, like 24/7 attention!

17 percent admit, that they are considering rehoming their four-legged friends.

The Kennel Club says that if dogs can’t fit into post-pandemic life, owners will be forced to leave them at home alone too long, rehome them, or worst case, abandon them- which isn’t right.

More