10 Things to Have to Be Better Prepared for a Power Outage

When a major storm knocks out power for days, you quickly realize what you should have had ready.

Here are my 10 must-haves to make sure I'm ready when the lights go out again.

1. A Backup Power Source (Generator or Power Bank)

A generator can be a game-changer, keeping essential appliances running. If a generator isn’t an option, a fully charged power bank can at least keep your phone alive for updates and emergencies.

2. Battery-Powered or Hand-Crank Radio

When the internet and TV are down, a battery-operated or hand-crank radio will keep you informed about weather updates and power restoration timelines.

3. Flashlights & Extra Batteries

Relying on candles alone isn’t safe. Have multiple flashlights ready and a stash of extra batteries to keep them working throughout the outage.

4. Non-Perishable Food & Manual Can Opener

Keep easy-to-eat foods like canned goods, granola bars, and peanut butter. And don’t forget a manual can opener—otherwise, you’re in trouble!

5. Plenty of Bottled Water

If your home relies on an electric pump for water, stock up on bottled water for drinking and cooking. Experts recommend at least one gallon per person per day.

6. Extra Blankets & Warm Clothing

When the heat goes out, layers are your best friend. Stock up on blankets, sleeping bags, and warm clothes to keep everyone comfortable.

7. Emergency Sump Pump or Wet/Dry Shop Vac

If you have a basement, a battery-powered backup sump pump or a shop vac can help prevent flooding when the power goes out.

8. First Aid Kit & Essential Medications

A stocked first aid kit and a backup supply of any prescription medications can be crucial when you can’t easily get to a pharmacy.

9. Portable Propane or Camping Stove

A small propane stove can allow you to cook meals or boil water. Just be sure to use it outside for safety, and have full propane tanks ready to go.

10. Fully Charged Power Banks & Solar Chargers

Keep your devices charged with multiple power banks, and consider a solar charger for extended outages.