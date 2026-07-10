$1000 Minute: Friday, July 10th
Published July 10, 2026
By Charlie
- According to Disney's Aladdin, rubbing the magic lamp earns you how many wishes from the Genie?
3
- What fast-paced backyard game is played by bouncing a small ball off a round net stretched like a mini trampoline?
Spike ball
- What classic pattern is made up of overlapping diamonds, often seen on sweaters and socks?
Argyle
- What name is given to the free outdoor summer movie series held at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie?
Lawn Chair Luminata
- Which former Toronto Raptors player who helped the team win in 2019 is returning to the Raptors this season? Kawhi Leonard
- What two ingredients are needed to make classic whipped cream?
Cream and Sugar
- How many vertices does the geometric pyramid shape have?
5
- What is the lowest vocal range classification for a male singer?
Bass
- What is said to be at the end of a rainbow?
A Pot of Gold
- According to the famous tongue twister, who sells seashells by the seashore?
She
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