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$1000 Minute: Friday, July 17th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 17, 2026
By Charlie
  1. "The Woman in Me" biography is being adapted into a biopic. Whose life story does it tell?
    Britney Spears 


  2. What are super fans of Taylor Swift called?
    Swiftie


  3. In Romeo and Juliet, what is Juliet's last name?
    Capulet


  4. Three-quarter-length pants or cropped pants are sometimes referred to by this name.
    Capri pants


  5. What was the name of Mr. Dressup’s puppet dog who became one of the most beloved characters on the show?
    Finnegan 


  6. What family of instruments does the trumpet belong to?
    Brass


  7. What vegetable is used to make French fries?
    Potatoes


  8. What coffee drink is traditionally made with espresso and chocolate?
    Mocha 


  9. Blanch, Rose, Dorthy and Sophia were the characters on which popular TV Show?
    The Golden Girls


  10. How many states does the USA have?
    50 
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