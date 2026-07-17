$1000 Minute: Friday, July 17th
Published July 17, 2026
By Charlie
- "The Woman in Me" biography is being adapted into a biopic. Whose life story does it tell?
Britney Spears
- What are super fans of Taylor Swift called?
Swiftie
- In Romeo and Juliet, what is Juliet's last name?
Capulet
- Three-quarter-length pants or cropped pants are sometimes referred to by this name.
Capri pants
- What was the name of Mr. Dressup’s puppet dog who became one of the most beloved characters on the show?
Finnegan
- What family of instruments does the trumpet belong to?
Brass
- What vegetable is used to make French fries?
Potatoes
- What coffee drink is traditionally made with espresso and chocolate?
Mocha
- Blanch, Rose, Dorthy and Sophia were the characters on which popular TV Show?
The Golden Girls
- How many states does the USA have?
50
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