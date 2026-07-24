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$1000 Minute: Friday, July 24th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 24, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What Festival is taking place on Barrie's Waterfront next weekend?
    Kempenfest


  2. How many points does LOVE represent in tennis?
    Zero


  3. Daniel Radcliffe celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday. He's  best known for protraying this character? 
    Harry Potter 


  4. Vegetable pasta is most commonly called  what, a name that translates to "Spring Vegetables"?
    Pasta Primavera 


  5. In the game of Monopoly, what is the most expensive property?
    Boardwalk 


  6. Which superhero is known as the "Man of Steel"?
    Superman 


  7. What year did the first human land on the moon?
    1969 

  8. How many dots are on a pair of standard dice?
    42 (1+2+3+4+5+6=21 x 2= 42) 


  9. How many sides does a stop sign have?
    8 (it's an octagon) 


  10. Which bird is traditionally  associated with delivering babies?
    Stork
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