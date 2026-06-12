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$1000 Minute: Friday, June 12th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 12, 2026
By Charlie
  1. True or False, in Poker 3 of a kind beats 2 pairs?
    True



  2.  Yesterday was Joshua Jackson’s birthday.  He played Pacey on what TV show?
    Dawsons Creek (he Turned 48)



  3. This Loveable sailor ate Spinach and got super strength ?
    Popeye 




  4. What animated Disney film features the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno"?
    Encanto 



  5. Rollerblade is actually a brand name. What is the generic name for this type of skate?
    In Line Skates ( Much like Kleenex for tissues or Frisbee for flying discs, Rollerblade became so popular that many people use the brand name to describe all inline skates.) 


  6. Princess, cushion & emerald are all types of what?
    Diamond Cut/Shape 



  7. How many minutes are played in regulation during a FIFA World Cup soccer match?
    90 (2 x 45 minute half) 



  8. Which reality competition show features contestants performing elaborate songs while disguised in costumes?
    The Masked Singer



  9. What is the traditional Italian version of ice cream called, known for being denser and more intensely flavored?
    Gelato


  1. What  is the name of the covered stage in Downtown Barrie?
    Meridian Place 
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