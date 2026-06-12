$1000 Minute: Friday, June 12th
Published June 12, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False, in Poker 3 of a kind beats 2 pairs?
True
- Yesterday was Joshua Jackson’s birthday. He played Pacey on what TV show?
Dawsons Creek (he Turned 48)
- This Loveable sailor ate Spinach and got super strength ?
Popeye
- What animated Disney film features the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno"?
Encanto
- Rollerblade is actually a brand name. What is the generic name for this type of skate?
In Line Skates ( Much like Kleenex for tissues or Frisbee for flying discs, Rollerblade became so popular that many people use the brand name to describe all inline skates.)
- Princess, cushion & emerald are all types of what?
Diamond Cut/Shape
- How many minutes are played in regulation during a FIFA World Cup soccer match?
90 (2 x 45 minute half)
- Which reality competition show features contestants performing elaborate songs while disguised in costumes?
The Masked Singer
- What is the traditional Italian version of ice cream called, known for being denser and more intensely flavored?
Gelato
- What is the name of the covered stage in Downtown Barrie?
Meridian Place
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