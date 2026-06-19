$1000 Minute: Friday, June 19th
Published June 19, 2026
By Charlie
- Who did Canada play yesterday in their 2nd game of the Fifa World Cup?
Qatar
- What do you call the colorful sandwich cookies that originated in France?
Macarons
- This highly anticipated movie sequel opens in theatres today?
Toy Story 5
- What name band do we use when referring to a little yellow sticky note?
Post-it
- What is the name of the large bay north of Ontario between Manitoba and Quebec?
Hudsons Bay
- This handy little book is filled with synonyms?
Thesaurus
- What do elephants and walruses have in common?
They both have Tusks (elongated teeth)
- You uses one of these in Science class to look at tiny little things. What is it?
Microscope
- Jim Hiller was named the new head coach of this team?
The Toronto Maple Leafs
- How many inches are in 5 feet 11 inches?
71
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