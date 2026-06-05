$1000 Minute: Friday, June 5th
Published June 5, 2026
By Charlie
- This Kool FM Artist sings hit songs like, Dance the Night Away , Levitating, and Houdini?
Dua Lipa
- What weapon is most commonly wielded by a Jedi in the Star Wars universe?
Light Saber
- Whoopi Goldberg played lounge singer-turned-nun Sister Mary Clarence in what film franchise?
Sister Act
- Bill Gates is one of the world's richest people and is best known for helping develop what computer software company?
Microsoft
- In what arcade game would you receive a "Tilt" penalty for bumping or shaking the machine too much?
Pinball
- Last night the Blue Jays played this team from Atlanta ?
The Braves
- What is the correct term used to describe cutting off a Sheep's Wool?
Sheering
- Chip, Cogsworth and La Fou are characters from this animated Disney Movie?
Beauty and the Beast
- Ken Jennings is the host of this TV Game show?
Jeopardy
- When referring to the medical industry, what does the acronym EMS stand for?
Emergency Medial Services
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